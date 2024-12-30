2 Italian-Ish Twists On Nachos That Are Worth Your Time

Italian sandwich-style nachos aren't much of a departure from the classic snack. Cheese, meat, and veggies sprinkled over chips — what's not to like? But food blogger Dan Whalen takes his favorite Italian inspiration even further when he leaves the tortilla chips behind. "One of my favorites was frying lasagna noodles and topping it with bolognese, ricotta, and mozzarella for lasagna nachos," he tells Chowhound. Pasta nachos are a whole new ball game. By cooking pasta noodles before frying them, you're creating a crispy texture with a soft give at the center. Plus, you can either top them with one of the popular store-bought marinara sauces on hand or go all out and make your favorite, long-simmering sauce. Whalen highlights ricotta and mozzarella, but burrata, parmesan, provolone, and even a funky gorgonzola would all be welcome.

Another Italian twist from Whalen that's worth your time? Chicken parm nachos. This idea isn't just taking inspiration from the flavors of marinara and mozzarella. He actually uses small, triangle-shaped pieces of chicken parmesan as his nacho base. Finished with parsley, parmesan, and red pepper flakes, Whalen's deep-fried chicken parm nachos are protein-rich and flavor-packed.

Whalen brings the two seemingly disparate worlds of Italian cooking and nacho building even closer together with "gnocchos," or gnocchi nachos. He creates his potato gnocchi from scratch, but shelf-stable or refrigerated store-bought gnocchi would also work well. From there, he tops the potato dumplings with classic nacho toppings like guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Try them all and see which radical nacho variety tastes best to you.