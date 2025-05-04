Some Consider Tequila To Be The 'Healthiest' Spirit. Is It Really?

With tequila's consumption speedily on the rise, buyers are increasingly investigating the spirit's nuance. Whether it's simply digging into what tequila's made from, or trying out the liquor in new cocktails, the world of agave alcohol offers exciting new drinking opportunities. And curiously, tequila is also attracting the health conscious crowd.

The claims are impressive, ranging from weight loss, to blood sugar regulation, and even digestive help. Plus, tequila's attracting converts from other booze styles, citing there's less of a hangover than other spirits, even in comparison to wine and beer. Such assertions are certainly bold, and to answer succinctly, they're mostly not true.

As noted by Medical News Today, there's no verifiable scientific evidence that tequila promotes health. Such claims often originate from the agave — the central foundation of tequila — which does offer some beneficial properties. However, the distillation process radically changes the plant's composition, and the effects don't translate. Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization, any amount of alcohol consumption is detrimental to health, with its carcinogenic risks outweighing benefits. So unfortunately, drinking tequila doesn't equate to a healthy experience; there's harm regardless of the spirit. Nevertheless, its distinct composition does come with certain qualities worth noting.