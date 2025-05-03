Broiled Icing Is The Old-School Cake Topping You Need To Try

We're all aboard the retro baking train. From towering Southern classics like the boozy Lane cake creation to nostalgic baked treats you probably forgot existed like the depression-era wacky cake, there's something inherently comforting and whimsical about revisiting these once-popular treats. One such relic all but lost to history — or more specifically, your grandma's index card recipe box — is the old-school recipe of broiled icing.

These days, our basic cake approaches to topping a cake are either a standard buttercream frosting (which yes, is different from icing!), the stuff from a tub (no shame — it can be truly delicious), or if we're getting crazy, a tangy cream cheese icing or fudgy ganache. Rewind to the mid-century era of baking and further back in history, and the simple, unfussy boiled icing approach was commonplace. This involved mixing up a simple, thin icing of brown sugar, butter, and often, chopped walnuts or coconut. Then, the glaze was poured atop a cooled cake — often a one-layer sheet variety — and set under the oven's broiler setting for just a few minutes.

The high heat of the broiler meeting the molasses-y brown sugar resulted in a bubbly, decadent, lightly caramelized icing with a delicately crunchy texture. Don't expect the standard thick, stiff layer of buttercream frosting — this vintage approach results in a melty glazed cake with a bit of an imperfect look and impeccable caramelized flavor that we think should never have gone out of style.