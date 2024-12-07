Turn Your Unused Coffee Into An Italian Icy Treat

Don't trash that leftover dark roast. If you've still got coffee in your pot, there are a few ways to make the most of it. You can freeze coffee ice cubes to avoid diluted coffee drinks, and keep coffee grounds around to add depth and flavor to your usual morning granola. With a little leftover coffee, a bit of sugar, maybe a pinch of salt and some scraping, you can also make a coffee granita.

A bit like a snow ball or a snow cone from the local carnival, a granita is a frozen, flavored treat, flakier and fluffier than a sorbet. A liquid mixture is poured into a shallow dish and then placed in the freezer. The blend is scraped intermittently by hand, to create the shaggy frozen texture.

This also presents a great opportunity to channel your inner barista and experiment with flavored coffee syrups. To give your brew a boozy boost, you can even make a grownup granita with Baileys and Kahlua. Serve your coffee granita in a fancy chilled glass, finish with a hearty dollop of whipped cream and pretend you haven't had that coffee sitting in your kitchen since 9 a.m.