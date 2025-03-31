Can You Order A Wendy's Breakfast Baconator With A Hamburger Patty Instead Of Sausage?
When it comes to the best fast food breakfast sandwiches, Wendy's Breakfast Baconator stands out for being undeniably hearty and unique. It's a fully loaded sandwich, stacked with a sausage patty, American cheese, smoked bacon, egg, more cheese, more bacon, and last but not least, a rich Swiss cheese sauce.
It's certainly got plenty of protein to fuel you for the day, with both egg and two meats. But what if you'd rather have a hamburger patty instead of sausage? In our own ranking of fast food breakfast sandwiches, we noted a nice, smoky flavor from Wendy's sausage patty, but we didn't love it enough to rank it amongst the top contenders. The sausage meat on a Wendy's Breakfast Baconator is made with pork, while the iconic square burger patty is made with beef. If you're avoiding pork, you can always ask for no bacon on this breakfast sandwich, but removing the sausage patty as well just leaves you with cheese and eggs, making this hefty handheld into something less filling.
Some locations may allow you to swap the sausage patty for a hamburger patty. There's one catch: Availability depends on the location. Some Wendy's restaurants might let you make the switch, while others may not, largely due to how the chain prepares its food fresh and doesn't pre-make items in advance. If you want to give this swap a try, your best bet might be visiting closer to the breakfast-to-lunch transition time, when burger patties are more likely to be on hand.
Why won't Wendy's give you a breakfast burger?
Unlike some other fast food chains, Wendy's doesn't offer a dedicated breakfast burger. That's because their breakfast menu is built around sausage, bacon, chicken, and eggs, not those signature fresh, never-frozen beef patties. Since Wendy's prides itself on preparing food fresh to order, they may not have burger patties readily available during breakfast hours, which typically run from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at most locations.
If your local Wendy's can't accommodate the swap but you're looking to boost your protein intake, you still have options. You could ask for an extra egg or even some breakfast chicken, both of which are already on the morning menu. If pork isn't an issue, adding extra bacon instead of sausage is another workaround, though it might make for a greasier, heavier bite.
Ultimately, whether or not you can get a Breakfast Baconator with a beef patty comes down to store policy. But if it works, it's a solid way to get a more substantial, beefy breakfast sandwich.