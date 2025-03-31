Can You Order A Wendy's Breakfast Baconator With A Hamburger Patty Instead Of Sausage?

When it comes to the best fast food breakfast sandwiches, Wendy's Breakfast Baconator stands out for being undeniably hearty and unique. It's a fully loaded sandwich, stacked with a sausage patty, American cheese, smoked bacon, egg, more cheese, more bacon, and last but not least, a rich Swiss cheese sauce.

It's certainly got plenty of protein to fuel you for the day, with both egg and two meats. But what if you'd rather have a hamburger patty instead of sausage? In our own ranking of fast food breakfast sandwiches, we noted a nice, smoky flavor from Wendy's sausage patty, but we didn't love it enough to rank it amongst the top contenders. The sausage meat on a Wendy's Breakfast Baconator is made with pork, while the iconic square burger patty is made with beef. If you're avoiding pork, you can always ask for no bacon on this breakfast sandwich, but removing the sausage patty as well just leaves you with cheese and eggs, making this hefty handheld into something less filling.

Some locations may allow you to swap the sausage patty for a hamburger patty. There's one catch: Availability depends on the location. Some Wendy's restaurants might let you make the switch, while others may not, largely due to how the chain prepares its food fresh and doesn't pre-make items in advance. If you want to give this swap a try, your best bet might be visiting closer to the breakfast-to-lunch transition time, when burger patties are more likely to be on hand.