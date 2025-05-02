What To Do If You Accidentally Take Home A Pizza Pan From The Costco Food Court

Everyone makes mistakes, it's all part of being human. Sometimes they turn out to be a good thing, like the restaurant mishap that led to Texas toast or the mix-up that brought Chick-fil-A sauce into the world. Other times, accidents can lead to prevention, such as critical safety rules when attempting a flambé. Stuff just happens, but there's always a way to manage it. For example, if you ordered a pepperoni pizza from Costco's food court and when you got home, you realized someone inadvertently left the pan in the box, then returning it on your next shopping trip is really the only way to handle it.

Considering Costco's shockingly fast pizza-making happens all day every day, you might think it would be safe to assume Costco has a lot of pizza pans, and one more or less won't make or break its pizza-making capacity. But another consideration is: Do you need it? Is this something that you'd use, or would it end up collecting dust in your cupboard or tossed in the bin? Costco pizza pans are perforated and measure 18 inches in diameter, a size most standard home ovens can't accommodate. So, unless you have an unusually large oven, you might as well return the pan.