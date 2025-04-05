If You Can't Follow This Free Sample Etiquette Rule At Costco, We Think Your Membership Should Be Revoked

Even if you're used to someone always cleaning up after you, there's no reason you can't hold on to your trash or leftover sample supplies until you find a garbage can. There's one at the end of almost every aisle.

And while Costco is unlikely to revoke memberships from customers who leave a mess, it's always nice to show a little courtesy, both to Costco employees and your fellow Costco members. Would you want to use a shopping cart with leftover food or trash in it? Would you buy a carton of fresh strawberries with a crumpled napkin and half-eaten food on top?

Costco employees are there to help you find the product you thought was right here last time, guide you to the next available checkout, and, yes, keep the store looking tidy. But just because there's a team to handle cleanup doesn't mean you should make a mess for everyone else to deal with in the meantime.