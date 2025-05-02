Popeyes' Only Plant-Based Sandwich Is Exclusively Available Across The Pond
Popeyes is known for its New Orleans-style spicy chicken and comforting sides like biscuits, homestyle mac and cheese, and Cajun fries. The chicken chain has become quite famous, and it's even popular among celebrity chefs like Anthony Bourdain, who loved Popeyes finger-licking fried chicken. While chicken is clearly the fast food restaurants's forte and roast beef-centric chain Arby's isn't likely to join the plant-based meat trend, in 2022, Popeyes came out with its first vegan sandwich, the Creole Red Bean Sandwich. However, you won't be able to find this meat-alternative option Stateside, as it's currently only offered in the United Kingdom.
In 1976, Popeyes opened its first franchise location in Louisiana, selling Cajun-style chicken that quickly became popular in the Bayou State. The fast food chain expanded quickly, reaching over 500 locations by 1985. Currently, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has over 4,000 franchises worldwide, around 3,000 in the United States and 1,000 international locations. The well-known chicken restaurant made its debut in the U.K. in 2021 and currently has over 50 locations across Britain.
The Creole Red Bean Sandwich was developed for Popeyes by the plant-based meat company LIVEKINDLY Collective, its addition to the menu corresponding with Popeyes launch in London. The sandwich features a breaded plant-based patty (certified Halal and registered with the Vegan Society) made with red beans, Cajun spices, onions, garlic, and peppers. The crispy red bean patty is coated with Red Creole sauce, pickled red onion, lettuce, and tomato, all delivered on a toasted, vegan bun.
Will the Creole Red Bean Sandwich come to the US?
Vegans, or anyone interested in a meat-alternative sandwich at Popeyes, might be wondering whether the Creole Red Bean Sandwich will be making its way to the United States. The good news is, there is a possibility that the plant-based patty could come Stateside in the future. In 2022, Peter Genna, Director of Popeyes Global Culinary Innovation, asserted in a news release, "Made with only the finest ingredients and Popeyes signature bold seasonings and spices, we can't wait for our customers to taste [the Creole Red Bean Sandwich] in the UK and look forward to bringing this delicious sandwich to other markets around the world."
The news release also claims the next country intended to receive the Red Bean Sandwich is India, although, it's not currently on the menu on the Popeyes India website. The India menu does, however, offer a wide variety of other veggie "burgers," a likely reflection of the significant number of people who don't eat meat due to religious and cultural reasons. It's also worth noting that Popeyes' Creole Red Bean Sandwich has been offered for a limited time at some locations in Trinidad and Tobago.
Unfortunately, there isn't a timeline for the plant-based sandwich's rollout in the U.S. One can conjecture that its debut will depend on how well it's received across the pond. In the meantime, for help deciding which fried chicken options reign supreme, consider checking out a guide on every Popeyes chicken sandwich, ranked worst to best.