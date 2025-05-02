Popeyes' Only Plant-Based Sandwich Is Exclusively Available Across The Pond

Popeyes is known for its New Orleans-style spicy chicken and comforting sides like biscuits, homestyle mac and cheese, and Cajun fries. The chicken chain has become quite famous, and it's even popular among celebrity chefs like Anthony Bourdain, who loved Popeyes finger-licking fried chicken. While chicken is clearly the fast food restaurants's forte and roast beef-centric chain Arby's isn't likely to join the plant-based meat trend, in 2022, Popeyes came out with its first vegan sandwich, the Creole Red Bean Sandwich. However, you won't be able to find this meat-alternative option Stateside, as it's currently only offered in the United Kingdom.

In 1976, Popeyes opened its first franchise location in Louisiana, selling Cajun-style chicken that quickly became popular in the Bayou State. The fast food chain expanded quickly, reaching over 500 locations by 1985. Currently, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has over 4,000 franchises worldwide, around 3,000 in the United States and 1,000 international locations. The well-known chicken restaurant made its debut in the U.K. in 2021 and currently has over 50 locations across Britain.

The Creole Red Bean Sandwich was developed for Popeyes by the plant-based meat company LIVEKINDLY Collective, its addition to the menu corresponding with Popeyes launch in London. The sandwich features a breaded plant-based patty (certified Halal and registered with the Vegan Society) made with red beans, Cajun spices, onions, garlic, and peppers. The crispy red bean patty is coated with Red Creole sauce, pickled red onion, lettuce, and tomato, all delivered on a toasted, vegan bun.