Bologna Vs Vienna Sausage: What's The Difference?

In the grocery store, there's a barrage of lunch meat items that many of us recognize by name but do not necessarily understand. From deli counter options to canned goods and prepackaged slices, there's a lot to choose from, many of them a similar shade of pale pink. If you've ever been faced with choosing between bologna and Vienna sausages, you may wonder how these products are different and how can they be used in your cooking.

Bologna is made of finely ground meat which can include pork, turkey, beef, or chicken. Vienna sausages can be made of several kinds of meat, including pork, beef, chicken, or a combination of these meats. The biggest difference comes in the form of packaging. Bologna tends to come in a larger log (called a "chub" before it's cut), which can then be sliced, while Vienna sausages can come in either normal-sized sausages or in little bite-size pieces that are usually packed together into a can.

Both items are also cooked ahead of time, which means they are ready to eat from the package. Bologna and Vienna sausages also have similar European origins, and both eventually became lunchtime staples for many Americans. However, these items look noticeably different, particularly in shape. They are also typically used in different kinds of recipes, likely due to taste and texture differences like Vienna sausages being noticeably softer and squishier or bologna being a touch saltier.