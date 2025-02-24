You Don't Have To Wonder What Vienna Sausage Is Made Of Anymore

Vienna sausages are cute, canned mystery meats you can find at Super Bowl parties and holiday gatherings. They sit on the appetizer table surrounded by cheese platters, bacon-wrapped water chestnut, some Foster Farms mini corn dogs, and any other easy-to-make appetizers you can get from Costco. They're skewered on toothpicks with pickles or olives, slow-cooked in a crockpot of rich bourbon sauce, and wrapped in croissants for pigs in a blanket. And they aren't just confined to dinner party appetizers, either. Vienna sausages make an easy breakfast when you add them to eggs and bacon and are great toppings for nachos, mac and cheese, and most other pasta dishes. But what's really in these tiny canned hot dogs?

Vienna sausages fall into two categories: The European version and the version from North America, brought over by European immigrants in the early 1900's. North American takes are mini-sized and stuffed in a can, made with leftover ground meat like chicken, beef, and pork. Vienna sausages from Europe are more of an artisan-style take on sausage. They look like thin, regular-sized hot dogs, and modern-day recipes are made mostly with cured pork encased in sheep intestine. They can also be made with higher quality ground turkey, chicken, and beef, depending on the region.