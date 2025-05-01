The No-Frills Kitchen Tool That's Anne Burrell's Favorite

Among the gamut of Food Network stars that continue to make an impact on novice at-home chefs, Anne Burrell is widely known for her accessible advice and notable cooking secrets. Apart from teaching the importance of simple, well-made food, Burrell places a focus on mastering basic cooking skills. That being said, every chef relies on one or two reliable cooking utensils to help get the job done. For Anne Burnell, a multi-purpose wooden spoon is essential.

The master chef told Tasting Table in an exclusive interview that she appreciates the fact that a wooden spoon is a universal tool for all chefs, no matter their skill level. Wooden spoons that last through the years are especially significant since they can be passed down through generations. Whether you're making another go-to dinner such as spicy slow cooker beef chili or a favorite dessert such as chewy coconut chocolate chip cookies, a trusted wooden spoon always comes in handy. Since Burrell focuses her culinary advice on practicing the basics, prepping ingredients in advance, and tasting recipes as you go, having a versatile wooden spoon within arms reach can make these tasks a bit easier. Furthermore, a solid wooden spoon is used for more than just stirring your next pot of soup or mixing up your favorite dessert.