The No-Frills Kitchen Tool That's Anne Burrell's Favorite
Among the gamut of Food Network stars that continue to make an impact on novice at-home chefs, Anne Burrell is widely known for her accessible advice and notable cooking secrets. Apart from teaching the importance of simple, well-made food, Burrell places a focus on mastering basic cooking skills. That being said, every chef relies on one or two reliable cooking utensils to help get the job done. For Anne Burnell, a multi-purpose wooden spoon is essential.
The master chef told Tasting Table in an exclusive interview that she appreciates the fact that a wooden spoon is a universal tool for all chefs, no matter their skill level. Wooden spoons that last through the years are especially significant since they can be passed down through generations. Whether you're making another go-to dinner such as spicy slow cooker beef chili or a favorite dessert such as chewy coconut chocolate chip cookies, a trusted wooden spoon always comes in handy. Since Burrell focuses her culinary advice on practicing the basics, prepping ingredients in advance, and tasting recipes as you go, having a versatile wooden spoon within arms reach can make these tasks a bit easier. Furthermore, a solid wooden spoon is used for more than just stirring your next pot of soup or mixing up your favorite dessert.
Wooden spoons are more useful than you realize
Beyond its most predictable uses, wooden spoons can be used for a variety of unconventional kitchen tasks. For starters, you can use a wooden spoon to shape a variety of homemade foods: The spoon portion is great for forming smaller, sticky appetizers such as four-ingredient avocado chips while the handle can aid the formation of homemade taco shells and ice cream cones. The handle base of a wooden spoon can also be used to measure the reduction of sauces or indicate if oil is hot enough to use. Simply place the skinny edge of your spoon directly into your designated pot and wait to see bubbles form along the bottom. Since wood is a poor conductor of heat, you don't have to worry about the entire spoon becoming too hot to handle.
When choosing a spoon that works for a variety of kitchen tasks, aim for a model that has an easy-to-hold rounded handle, a deep divot in the center, and a thin, narrow edge to one side. With the right spoon, you can even master Anne Burrell's technique for perfectly crispy breakfast potatoes. Since her recipe calls for two different cooking methods, use the same wooden spoon to first stir the boiling potatoes and then keep them crispy over your stove.
