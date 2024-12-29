4-Ingredient Avocado Chips Are The Bread Substitute You Deserve
Avocados are a toast topper, a taco garnish, a salad sprucer, and so much more. They've become a staple in all sorts of American cuisine. You can eat them whole and fresh off a tree, with a dash of salt and pepper. Mash them into a spread and add a few more ingredients to make guacamole. They're the star ingredient for a colorful salmon and avocado poke bowl, and you wouldn't be able to make the recently viral sprout and avocado sandwich without the famed avocado. Grill them with lemon juice or dice them for omelets, pickle them, blend them, or stuff them – avocados can do it all. Their naturally bland flavor and creamy texture make them a great pairing with just about anything, and their high fat content adds an extra oomph to soups, casseroles, pasta sauces, and even in cocktails. Use avocados instead of sour cream to thicken pancakes and in all sorts of baking.
Avocados are also a favorite of those following keto and low-carb diets because they're high in fiber and fats, but also due to their versatility. For instance, you can turn avocados into healthy chocolate ice cream for a sweet and low carb treat. For those who want substitutes for traditional breads, crackers, chips, avocados provide a lot of options that are easy to make, low in carbs, and high in flavor. Read on to find out how to make four-ingredient avocado chips to fill those (low) carb cravings.
Use avocados to make low carb 4-ingredient chips
Avocados fit so perfectly into so many different lifestyles that there are now thousands of recipes swapping the fruit for traditional ingredients. One TikToker, chef Erin Morley, features a recipe for homemade chips using avocado, egg, Parmesan cheese, and Everything But The Bagel seasoning. She mashes the avocados and mixes in all of the other ingredients except the Everything But The Bagel seasoning. Using an ice cream scoop, she spoons the mixture onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and then flattens each into the thickness of a cracker. She gives each a heavy dose of seasoning before putting them in the oven for an unspecified amount of time. Other recipe creators and social media influencers put them in an oven at 325-350 degrees Fahrenheit for 15-20 minutes.
Control the thickness of your avocado chips when you're putting them on the baking sheet, mashing them into your desired thickness. You can make super thin chips, which will come out crispier. One avocado and about 1 cup of Parmesan cheese makes around 10 crackers, but you can adjust the recipe and the size of the crackers as you're making them. Use store-bought seasoning, or you can recreate your own Everything But The Bagel seasoning at home with just a few ingredients.
Avocado-dough can be made into anything
With just avocados, flour, and salt, you can make a dough that can be fashioned into anything and pitched as a healthy treat. Make savory soup cracker strips by rolling the dough into little squares and seasoning with coarse salt, fresh ground pepper, and herbs, like rosemary. Use pastry cutters, like this pastry wheel cutter or this pastry cutter with four different wheels, to create fancy avocado dough crackers with pretty edges for hosting guests and dinner parties. Shred Parmesan on these types of crackers for a different take on mashed avocado and cheese chips. Avocado dough creations can easily be made ahead, and you should be able to throw it in the freezer to use later, since you can freeze both flour and avocados.
There are many versions of avocado dough cracker recipes, and a few packaged varieties for sale, like these Avocado Crisps from Hippie Snacks. But that's not the end for avocado dough. You can make avocado dough bread and avocado dough tortillas, avocado dough pasta, avocado dough pizza crust, and avocado dough donuts. There's a packaged Avocadough Cookie, marketed as the world's healthiest cookie. There's even a bakery in Syracuse, New York named Avocadough which uses avocados in its cookies, cakes, and other artisan baked goods.