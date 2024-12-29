4-Ingredient Avocado Chips Are The Bread Substitute You Deserve

Avocados are a toast topper, a taco garnish, a salad sprucer, and so much more. They've become a staple in all sorts of American cuisine. You can eat them whole and fresh off a tree, with a dash of salt and pepper. Mash them into a spread and add a few more ingredients to make guacamole. They're the star ingredient for a colorful salmon and avocado poke bowl, and you wouldn't be able to make the recently viral sprout and avocado sandwich without the famed avocado. Grill them with lemon juice or dice them for omelets, pickle them, blend them, or stuff them – avocados can do it all. Their naturally bland flavor and creamy texture make them a great pairing with just about anything, and their high fat content adds an extra oomph to soups, casseroles, pasta sauces, and even in cocktails. Use avocados instead of sour cream to thicken pancakes and in all sorts of baking.

Avocados are also a favorite of those following keto and low-carb diets because they're high in fiber and fats, but also due to their versatility. For instance, you can turn avocados into healthy chocolate ice cream for a sweet and low carb treat. For those who want substitutes for traditional breads, crackers, chips, avocados provide a lot of options that are easy to make, low in carbs, and high in flavor. Read on to find out how to make four-ingredient avocado chips to fill those (low) carb cravings.