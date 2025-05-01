This 2-Ingredient Bourbon Cocktail Is An Easier Version Of A Summer Classic

You may not often think of cocktails as being seasonal, but consumers often prefer spiced, bright drinks during the biting winter and cool, refreshing drinks during sultry summer — blame the weather. On the summer side of things, there's a simple, refreshing drink called a summer Collins cocktail, a two-ingredient gin cocktail that features a simple mix of gin and lemonade, often carbonated with soda water. Basically, it's a citrusy spin on the Tom Collins. However, if you want something with a little more flavor, or if you're just not a gin drinker, you might be more interested in Tom's more American relative: the John Collins, made with bourbon whiskey.

A John Collins can be as simple as you want it to be. Bourbon and lemon juice are the two crucial mixers, and it's often carbonated with soda water and sweetened with a simple syrup for cocktails (which is just sugar and water). Substituting bourbon whiskey for gin will change the flavor and color pretty significantly. Gin is typically a neutral spirit (although not always) which is flavored with juniper berries. On the other hand, bourbon has a stronger flavor with notes of vanilla and oak. A summer Collins is sometimes called a fancy version of spiked lemonade, while a John Collins is more of a sparkling whiskey sour. You should expect the whiskey sour's sharp flavors, with the extra fizz of carbonated water.