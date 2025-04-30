How Long Should You Marinate Jackfruit For The Best Flavor?

Jackfruit may be a fruit you've heard of or seen at the grocery store, and you're just not quite sure how it's used. Or maybe you're familiar but could use some tips on preparing it. Jackfruit is the world's largest tree fruit, regularly reaching 40 pounds or more, and it's actually related to figs and mulberries. It looks sort of like a giant, spiny mango, ranging from green to yellow when fully ripe. Ripe jackfruit is quite sweet and often used in desserts and dried snacks. But young or green jackfruit, when marinated, makes a great meat substitute, and it's one of 13 canned fruits you should have in your pantry.

So, when you're working with jackfruit in a recipe, how long should you marinate it for the best flavor? The short answer is, when cooking jackfruit in the marinade, you should let it sit in the flavorful sauce for at least a couple of hours. But for the best flavor, let it marinate overnight in the fridge. However, don't leave jackfruit in the marinade for much longer than that either, or it will start to break down completely and end up mushy and pasty.

Green jackfruit, whether fresh or canned, is quite porous, so it easily picks up the marinade. If you're working with canned young jackfruit, make sure it isn't packed in a syrupy solution, as this will make the fruit's flavor more sweet than savory. And you should rinse the canned fruit in cold water and lightly compress the pieces against a colander to remove excess water and brine from the can. From here, there are a few basic techniques for marinating jackfruit.