Do You Always Have To Cook Jackfruit Before Eating It?

Jackfruit is one of the most unique fruits in the world, in more ways than one. Its flavor can change from sweet to neutral depending on ripeness and its uniquely shredded texture actually makes it an ideal alternative for barbecue meat. Plus, it's easy to find in canned form so you don't have to worry about buying the fruit at peak ripeness.

One aspect about jackfruit that tends to confuse people is how to prepare it. Most of the time, it is recommended to cook jackfruit but it is not necessarily a requirement. A good rule to follow is that under-ripe jackfruit should be cooked, as it tends to be less sweet and tougher in texture.

The only other major factor about cooking jackfruit is what exactly you intend to use the jackfruit for. Savory dishes, like vegetarian barbecue, are more likely to use younger jackfruit. As such, it is more likely that the jackfruit needs to be cooked, both to make the texture and taste more appealing and to impart the desired flavors onto it.