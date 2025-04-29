Top Off Your Fries With One Addition For A Life-Changing Experience
If you love french fries, there's a solid chance you've dressed these savory spuds in a variety of toppings, including ketchup, mayonnaise, cheddar cheese, and chili. If you're looking to give your next helping of fries a bright and zesty upgrade, look no further than kimchi. Primarily comprised of fermented vegetables such as napa cabbage and carrots, kimchi also includes a variety of aromatic extras such as ginger, scallions, and fish sauce. This refreshingly cold and pickled Korean condiment gives warm and savory french fries a jolt of much-needed tangy flavor.
To make your own batch of kimchi-loaded fries at home, start by preparing the best frozen french fries from the supermarket or make homemade fries in the oven or over the stove. Beyond salt, incorporate the Korean seasoning that makes fries a spicy delight: Gochugaru, or Korean chili powder. The combination of hot oil and ground Korean chili peppers gives fries an extra boost of smoky flavor. Once you're faced with a plate of perfectly seasoned fries, add a few spoonfuls of chopped kimchi. While hot fries topped with cold fermented veggies are sure to please your palate, you can also caramelize kimchi in a separate pan before using. That being said, there are many ways to make a delicious plate of kimchi fries.
Enhance kimchi fries with a variety of ingredients
If you like the idea of using stir-fried kimchi, include a few extra ingredients to your skillet when heating. Caramelized kimchi can become bolder with added extras such as lime juice, coconut sugar, and rice vinegar. You can even include a spoonful of gochujang or Korean chili paste for added spice. Better yet, when you want to turn kimchi fries into a fully-fledged meal, fry some bacon over your stove as your fries cook. Then, fry kimchi in a small portion of leftover bacon fat and combine this caramelized kimchi with the chopped bacon. You can top kimchi fries in a variety of other protein options, such as chopped chicken, sliced steak, or crumbled tofu.
To make a memorable plate of fries regardless of whether you're using meat, add your potatoes to a lined baking sheet once they finish cooking and cover them with kimchi and shredded cheese. Use a mild variety such as mozzarella or a saltier cheese such as cheddar. Heat your fries in the oven until the cheese melts, then add a crunchy topping such as toasted sesame seeds, chopped scallions, or crispy fried onions. Last but not least, kimchi fries taste even better with a reliable dipping sauce: Sriracha is the spicy secret ingredient your mayo needs for better, bolder sandwiches and for creamy and flavorful kimchi fries.