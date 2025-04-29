Top Off Your Fries With One Addition For A Life-Changing Experience

If you love french fries, there's a solid chance you've dressed these savory spuds in a variety of toppings, including ketchup, mayonnaise, cheddar cheese, and chili. If you're looking to give your next helping of fries a bright and zesty upgrade, look no further than kimchi. Primarily comprised of fermented vegetables such as napa cabbage and carrots, kimchi also includes a variety of aromatic extras such as ginger, scallions, and fish sauce. This refreshingly cold and pickled Korean condiment gives warm and savory french fries a jolt of much-needed tangy flavor.

To make your own batch of kimchi-loaded fries at home, start by preparing the best frozen french fries from the supermarket or make homemade fries in the oven or over the stove. Beyond salt, incorporate the Korean seasoning that makes fries a spicy delight: Gochugaru, or Korean chili powder. The combination of hot oil and ground Korean chili peppers gives fries an extra boost of smoky flavor. Once you're faced with a plate of perfectly seasoned fries, add a few spoonfuls of chopped kimchi. While hot fries topped with cold fermented veggies are sure to please your palate, you can also caramelize kimchi in a separate pan before using. That being said, there are many ways to make a delicious plate of kimchi fries.