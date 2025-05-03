10 TGI Friday's Dishes You Should Avoid Ordering Based On Reviews

TGI Friday's is a brand that has built its reputation on pure American spirit: familiar flavors, hearty portions, and a lively, welcoming atmosphere. But in recent years, the chain has seen a steep decline in the stability of both its brand affinity and its finances. Once-thriving locations now sit half-empty, plagued by inconsistent service, highly priced and uninspired dishes, and a growing number of customer complaints. The previous generation's go-to spot for family dinners and happy hour gatherings has become, for many, a disappointing reminder of a brand that lost its way.

Part of the problem lies in a menu that's grown bloated and bland, packed with reheated entrees and gimmicky presentations. As TGI Friday's has grown its frozen food empire of sub-par facsimiles, the brick and mortar restaurant locations have largely stood still, relying on nostalgia and novelty to support brand expansion efforts rather than investing in practical culinary improvement. Combined with growing financial troubles, including reports of store closures and a bankruptcy filing, the future of the chain feels increasingly uncertain.

In this climate, knowing what not to order at TGI Friday's could spare you a meal of regret. From soggy appetizers to sodium-loaded entrees that taste like they came straight from the microwave, we've rounded up the worst offenders on the current menu. Whether you're stuck at an airport location with limited options or tempted by a familiar logo off the highway, this list might just save your stomach — and your wallet.