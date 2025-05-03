A Beginner's Guide To Soft-Shell Crab

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Human dietary preferences are nothing if not interesting, and that applies to our consumption of arthropods as much as anything else. For instance, Americans happily consume crabs while spiders gross us out. Even though the two are distantly related, crab is widely regarded as a delicacy, while spiders are distasteful to many in the Western world, though still eaten in Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. And while it's only seasonal, spidery-looking soft-shell crab is an even bigger fan favorite around the globe.

Soft-shell crabs' uniqueness as an ingredient — as well as its seasonality and different cooking requirements — may make soft-shell crab a bit of a head-scratcher to home cooks, but it's worth learning to prepare them yourself. "Soft-shell crab is more than a dish, it's an experience," says Maricel Gentile, chef and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook." Eating them, she adds, is "about honoring timing in nature, savoring a fleeting season, and embracing every bite without waste."

Not wasting is easier with soft-shell crab than other types, because you eat the entire thing. "What makes soft-shell so good is the fact that you're getting all that sweet crab flavor in a super convenient package," explains Dennis Littley of Ask Chef Dennis. "It's seasonal, it's versatile, and when it's done right, it's absolutely delicious." But how, exactly, do you go about choosing, cleaning, and cooking this delicacy? That's where this guide to soft-shell crab comes in.