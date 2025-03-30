The Viral Trick For Getting Crab Leg Meat Out Of The Shell In One Tap

Extracting the delicate meat from crab legs is something of a Herculean task. Different means of poking and prodding, cutting and cracking offer pros and cons, but most techniques end up tearing or shredding the meat. Since dipping a whole crab leg in clarified lemon butter is often the goal, demolishing leg segments is less than ideal. Fortunately, there's a pretty straightforward save making the rounds on social media. Though it requires a little practice, the technique–highlighted by Joshua Weissman, aka FlakeySalt on TikTok, boils down (pun intended) to giving each prepared leg section a good hard tap. This forces the meat from the shell like sliding a straw from its paper.

The hack is most useful on regular-sized crabs like Dungeness, where a traditional seafood cracker may be too destructive. Those tools are still great options for easily cracking open large king crab legs. But with softer or smaller legs, seafood crackers tend to bust everything up into a mess. Instead, using kitchen scissors, cut the ends off each leg segment. Weismann then holds the leg vertically in one hand, rapping hard against the base of his open palm on the other hand, forcing meat from the shell in one whole piece. He claims it works every time, and it seems to. It also helps to make certain your crab legs are perfectly steamed each time, so they're firm and loose inside the shell.