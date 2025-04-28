The Easy Swap To Give Your Ginger Ale Cocktail A Spicier Flavor

From mocktails like the Shirley Temple to a classic highball where it's paired with spirits, ginger ale will almost certainly be found on a bar menu. Since the Prohibition era, ginger ale has been a mainstay, versatile drink base because of its ability to conceal the scent of alcohol during a time when it was frowned upon. This is in addition to its knack for rounding out the flavor of just about any spirit it's paired with. However, the next time you go to pour that bottle of ginger ale into a whiskey ginger, you may want to reach for ginger beer instead. While they may sound like the same thing, there are a few major differences between ginger ale and ginger beer, such as the fizziness and how intense that ginger flavor can be. Here, the more vibrant ginger beer may be just the ingredient for anyone looking to add a little extra pizazz to their cocktails.

Diving deeper, while both are typically carbonated and sweetened with sugar, ginger ale tends to be more subtle in its ginger flavor. This works in a cocktail like whiskey ginger by allowing the spirit to shine through, with ginger as the supporting act. However, while this is a tried-and-true recipe, opting for ginger beer's bolder flavor instead grants a zesty, earthy compliment to whiskey's sweeter notes. If there's an eyebrow raised, the combination of whiskey and stronger notes of ginger makes more sense than one might think. In fact, brands who are experts in the matter, like Rebel and Cask & Crew, already sell their spin on ginger-forward whiskey for anyone to imbibe in.