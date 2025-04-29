Why You Should Skip The Pita Chips When Ordering Olive Garden's Spinach-Artichoke Dip

We don't want to pigeonhole anyone, but sometimes we forget that Olive Garden is good for more than just bottomless breadsticks and pasta. Yeah, unlimited hot breadsticks are amongst the dishes you could order over and over again, but Olive Garden's appetizer menu has a couple of things to write home about, too. We did our very own taste-testing and ranked every Olive Garden appetizer, and while the breadsticks certainly earned a spot near the top, we were surprised at all the other tasty items on offer, including the spinach artichoke dip.

As major fans of the cheesy dip to begin with, we were happy that Olive Garden hit it out of the park — creamy, loaded with veggies, and just as mouthwatering as the picture on the menu. However, we couldn't rank this appetizer closer to number one because unfortunately, the pita chips it's served with are downright unpleasant. The "flatbread crisps" are more like over-fried pita chips: dry, too crunchy, oddly oily, and completely out of place with the creamy richness of the dip. Instead of offering balance, they double down on heaviness in all the wrong ways.

Since the dip was so good, here are some creative ways to enjoy it without having to crunch on unappetizing pita chips.