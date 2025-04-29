Why You Should Skip The Pita Chips When Ordering Olive Garden's Spinach-Artichoke Dip
We don't want to pigeonhole anyone, but sometimes we forget that Olive Garden is good for more than just bottomless breadsticks and pasta. Yeah, unlimited hot breadsticks are amongst the dishes you could order over and over again, but Olive Garden's appetizer menu has a couple of things to write home about, too. We did our very own taste-testing and ranked every Olive Garden appetizer, and while the breadsticks certainly earned a spot near the top, we were surprised at all the other tasty items on offer, including the spinach artichoke dip.
As major fans of the cheesy dip to begin with, we were happy that Olive Garden hit it out of the park — creamy, loaded with veggies, and just as mouthwatering as the picture on the menu. However, we couldn't rank this appetizer closer to number one because unfortunately, the pita chips it's served with are downright unpleasant. The "flatbread crisps" are more like over-fried pita chips: dry, too crunchy, oddly oily, and completely out of place with the creamy richness of the dip. Instead of offering balance, they double down on heaviness in all the wrong ways.
Since the dip was so good, here are some creative ways to enjoy it without having to crunch on unappetizing pita chips.
Think outside the box to enjoy Olive Garden's spinach-artichoke dip
Let's start with breadsticks — it's probably the first place your mind went. They're warm, buttery, and come unlimited. We actually enjoyed the breadsticks and the dipping sauces you can order off the appetizer menu, but didn't love the cream-based sauce with them as much as the others. Breadsticks also might not have the sturdiness needed for proper dip-scooping, and we think there are better options here.
If you want to try emulating the crunch and scoopability you'd get from a chip, try pairing the spinach dip with another appetizer instead. The fried mozzarella or even the shrimp fritto misto (we loved both) make better dippables than those sad pita chips ever could. Even the fried raviolis work, since they've got a hand-held shape similar to a chip.
Or, you could go ahead and turn this tasty dip into a full-blown meal. Order some plain pasta or ravioli and mix the hot dip in for a cheesy, veggie-forward take on cream sauce. Order a side of grilled chicken to add some protein, and you've got a satisfying meal of your own creation. You could even slather the dip over a salmon filet for a low-carb option. We also love the idea of mixing spinach dip with mashed potatoes, so ordering a side of mash is worth a shot.
Before you write off this appetizer, skip the pita chips, remix the dip, and turn a flop into a win.