The Mediterranean Pantry Staple That Makes Hot Chocolate Decadently Creamy
Chocolate has a few very famous friends. Coffee and chocolate, peanut butter and chocolate, peppermint and chocolate, the list goes on. But there's one surprising pantry staple that can transform a classic mug full of hot chocolate into creamy, nutty bliss: tahini.
Tahini is a creamy sesame paste commonly used in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine. For the uninitiated, tahini is made from ground sesame seeds, oil, and salt, and tastes like a richer, earthier peanut butter. In general, adding it to your cooking repertoire will change up your culinary game. Tahini, which stays good for a surprisingly long time, is a perfect pairing for soy sauce as a simple, saucy condiment and it elevates roasted vegetables, fried falafel, and Mediterranean mezze platters. It even works wonders in cookies and other baked goods. Just think of all the applications where a dose of peanut butter would be more than welcome and consider swapping in tahini instead.
Tahini and hot chocolate, however, is the unexpected pairing you didn't know you needed. Tahini's slightly bitter edge cuts the sweetness of most hot cocoa preparations and adds a nuanced nuttiness without the sugariness of peanut butter. High in healthy fats, tahini will give your hot chocolate a richer consistency without the need for heavy cream.
How to make creamy tahini hot chocolate
You can add tahini to hot chocolate in the same way as many other decadent mix-ins like hazelnut spread, cookie butter, peanut butter, or boozy additions. Simply steam your milk, add your chocolate, and whisk in tahini. Whole dairy milk will give you the richest result, but full-fat coconut milk is a great non-dairy option. Chopped semi-sweet and dark chocolate pieces will create a more luscious flavor, but milk chocolate and white chocolate will also create a delicious drink.
If you're unsure how much you'll enjoy the tahini's flavor, start with just a tablespoon per serving (or per mug) and add more to taste. A dash of vanilla extract will also temper the tahini's flavor if it's too strong for your liking. For a hint of sweetness, add a teaspoon or two of honey. Or, to up the umami flavor and further draw out the chocolate's sweetness, add a sprinkling of flaky sea salt.
When serving this show-stopping hot chocolate to friends, guests, or family, add a special topping to represent tahini's Mediterranean and Middle Eastern roots. Toasted sesame seeds, roasted and chopped pistachios, or crumbles of halva (which is like a sweet tahini fudge) would all create a photo-worthy cup of hot cocoa that's delicious to drink.