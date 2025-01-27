The Mediterranean Pantry Staple That Makes Hot Chocolate Decadently Creamy

Chocolate has a few very famous friends. Coffee and chocolate, peanut butter and chocolate, peppermint and chocolate, the list goes on. But there's one surprising pantry staple that can transform a classic mug full of hot chocolate into creamy, nutty bliss: tahini.

Tahini is a creamy sesame paste commonly used in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine. For the uninitiated, tahini is made from ground sesame seeds, oil, and salt, and tastes like a richer, earthier peanut butter. In general, adding it to your cooking repertoire will change up your culinary game. Tahini, which stays good for a surprisingly long time, is a perfect pairing for soy sauce as a simple, saucy condiment and it elevates roasted vegetables, fried falafel, and Mediterranean mezze platters. It even works wonders in cookies and other baked goods. Just think of all the applications where a dose of peanut butter would be more than welcome and consider swapping in tahini instead.

Tahini and hot chocolate, however, is the unexpected pairing you didn't know you needed. Tahini's slightly bitter edge cuts the sweetness of most hot cocoa preparations and adds a nuanced nuttiness without the sugariness of peanut butter. High in healthy fats, tahini will give your hot chocolate a richer consistency without the need for heavy cream.