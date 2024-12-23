TikTok's Buttery Onion Boil Is A Trend Worth Trying

To recreate this trendy allium trick, you need only one large yellow onion, a few pats of unsalted butter, salt (we know, we know, the flavor is just more controllable this way), and pepper. From there, you can use additional herbs and spices as you wish, or infuse them directly into a compound butter. A bit of garlic would be nice, and even powdered should be successful in this case. You'll core the onion, then slice an X about a third of the way down from the top. Next, stuff it with the butter, likely a few tablespoons to fit. Season, wrap in foil, and bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about an hour for a hands-off approximation of what might have otherwise had you sweating over the stove for just as long.

Some OnionTok videos use other heat sources like an open flame, and many internet denizens have pointed out that the newly popular preparation shares a lot of technique with the seafood boil that they have been enjoying for time immemorial. And that would certainly make for a tasty pairing. It's also an obvious match for a butter-basted steak, as a grilled cheese upgrade, or easily slotted in just about anywhere you'd enjoy caramelized onions.