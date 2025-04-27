What Kind Of Fish Does Jack In The Box Use For Its Fish Sandwich?

Jack in the Box is a popular fast-food chain known for selling American classics like burgers and chicken sandwiches. But it's also features items like tacos to its menu, and during Lent, the chain brings back its fish sandwich for a limited time — usually between February and April, depending on when the season falls. The chain uses Alaska pollock for its sandwich, a whitefish with a mild flavor that pairs well with all kinds of toppings, including cheese and tartar sauce.

"Pollock remains one of the most affordable, premium whitefish options out there, which helps us serve up our delicious fish sandwiches," Anna Gabele, Jack in the Box's Vice President of Product Marketing and Culinary Innovation, told SeafoodSource. The chain sources its pollock from Trident Foods, a Seattle-based seafood company that also sells frozen filets in grocery stores. The sandwich retails for as little as $2.99, though prices vary depending on location.