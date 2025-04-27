What Kind Of Fish Does Jack In The Box Use For Its Fish Sandwich?
Jack in the Box is a popular fast-food chain known for selling American classics like burgers and chicken sandwiches. But it's also features items like tacos to its menu, and during Lent, the chain brings back its fish sandwich for a limited time — usually between February and April, depending on when the season falls. The chain uses Alaska pollock for its sandwich, a whitefish with a mild flavor that pairs well with all kinds of toppings, including cheese and tartar sauce.
"Pollock remains one of the most affordable, premium whitefish options out there, which helps us serve up our delicious fish sandwiches," Anna Gabele, Jack in the Box's Vice President of Product Marketing and Culinary Innovation, told SeafoodSource. The chain sources its pollock from Trident Foods, a Seattle-based seafood company that also sells frozen filets in grocery stores. The sandwich retails for as little as $2.99, though prices vary depending on location.
Alaska pollock is a common choice for fast-food chains
This fish's low price tag makes it a popular option for fast-food chains; Arby's uses Alaska pollock for its fish sandwiches, as does McDonald's and Burger King among other restaurants. Pollock is plentiful in the waters off Alaska in the North Pacific and easy to catch, making it one of the most affordable types of fish. That, coupled with its mild flavor (which pairs nicely with a crispy, battered coating) makes it the perfect option for these fast-food chains.
Jack in the Box's fish sandwich is made with a pollock fillet breaded in panko and topped lettuce and tartar sauce on a bun. The 2025 sandwich looked a little different than past options, which included a deluxe fish sandwich featuring two fillets and cheese. This year's version was simpler but also less expensive, though you could likely have asked for a slice of cheese to be added. The sandwich is officially off the menu for the year, so mark your calendar for the 2026 Lenten season.