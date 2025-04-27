Why You Need To Pay Attention When Buying Ribeye Steaks From Costco

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In addition to bulk items and a bustling food court, Costco is known for its affordable, premium meats. As a prime example, the members-only warehouse sells USDA choice beef ribeye, a coveted cut of steak known for its rich, buttery flavor and juiciness. However, while Kirkland ribeyes are premium cuts, there is one caveat shoppers may want to watch out for. Some of Kirkland's ribeyes may be missing a tasty, favorable portion known as the ribeye cap.

According to a Reddit poster, Costco appears to be removing the caps and selling them separately, while selling the remaining steaks at full price. The post includes an image of the packaged Kirkland ribeye filets with the caps removed next to the Kirkland ribeye cap steaks. The cost of the filets pictured are $25.99 per pound, while the caps are $27.99 per pound. (Bear in mind that prices vary per location.)

A self-described Costco employee in the thread provided an explanation, stating, "My Costco did this for a little bit before Covid first hit. It was direction from corporate. We removed the cap from every prime ribeye we cut and made these pinwheels out of them. I don't think they even considered that for the pricing. Just kept it the same because it's still prime grade ribeye." The Redditor goes on to say their store stopped doing this post-Covid, but it may be a location-specific decision. Indeed, another person explained that their local Costco will state "cap" or "no cap" on the label.