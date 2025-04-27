Why You Need To Pay Attention When Buying Ribeye Steaks From Costco
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In addition to bulk items and a bustling food court, Costco is known for its affordable, premium meats. As a prime example, the members-only warehouse sells USDA choice beef ribeye, a coveted cut of steak known for its rich, buttery flavor and juiciness. However, while Kirkland ribeyes are premium cuts, there is one caveat shoppers may want to watch out for. Some of Kirkland's ribeyes may be missing a tasty, favorable portion known as the ribeye cap.
According to a Reddit poster, Costco appears to be removing the caps and selling them separately, while selling the remaining steaks at full price. The post includes an image of the packaged Kirkland ribeye filets with the caps removed next to the Kirkland ribeye cap steaks. The cost of the filets pictured are $25.99 per pound, while the caps are $27.99 per pound. (Bear in mind that prices vary per location.)
A self-described Costco employee in the thread provided an explanation, stating, "My Costco did this for a little bit before Covid first hit. It was direction from corporate. We removed the cap from every prime ribeye we cut and made these pinwheels out of them. I don't think they even considered that for the pricing. Just kept it the same because it's still prime grade ribeye." The Redditor goes on to say their store stopped doing this post-Covid, but it may be a location-specific decision. Indeed, another person explained that their local Costco will state "cap" or "no cap" on the label.
Ribeye cap: the tastiest part of the steak
Ribeye steaks typically consist of the eye of the ribeye (the Longissimus dorsi muscle in the midsection of the cow), which is the main portion of the steak, and the ribeye cap (Spinalis dorsi), a smaller section located at the crown of the steak. The steaks may or may not include a small muscle called the Complexus.
The ribeye cap, also referred to as a deckle of beef or the rib crown, is the outer fatty layer of meat on a ribeye steak. Due to its high amount of marbling, the cap is considered a desirable cut of steak you should always buy. This flavorful portion is typically left intact on ribeye steaks to deliver luscious taste, but may be removed and sold on its own, as is the case for some of Costco's ribeyes.
To appreciate the full flavor of the rib crown, some chefs suggest removing it after cooking the full steak and eating it separately from the eye. For super tasty ribeye steak, whether you grill or pan-sear it, skip the marinade and opt for dry seasonings instead. Keep it simple with salt and pepper or use a steak seasoning like McCormick Grill Mates Montreal Steak Seasoning or Weber Chicago Steak Seasoning.