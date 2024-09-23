Can Someone Explain What A Deckle Of Beef Means?

Keeping track of all the best cuts of beef from chuck to shank isn't easy — and those aren't even obscure cuts. A beef deckle has a few different meanings, which can be confusing. The official definition of "deckle" refers to the outside frame of a paper-making machine mold. In the world of barbecuing, it's a different (but not completely different) story.

A deckle of beef often refers to the portion of meat surrounding the most important parts of the brisket, a cut that comes from the cow's chest. Some butchers call the deckle the point — a full brisket usually includes the fattier point and the leaner flat — while many other butchers differentiate between the flat, the point, and the surrounding deckle, which is often trimmed off the brisket. Other times, you'll see the word deckle come up with ribeye steaks, where a deckle is a muscle surrounding the ribeye (also called a "rib cap").

If that's hard to remember, keeping the original "frame" definition in mind can be helpful: The deckle is a meaty, fatty outer layer that connects other meat to the ribcage. The fancy word for this is "intercostal," which means in between or extending from the ribs.

