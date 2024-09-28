How Tavern-Style Chili Uses Extra Fat For Another Layer Of Flavor, Literally
It's no surprise that chili has solidified itself as an American comfort food. The classic blend of ground meat, spices, peppers, tomatoes, and beans is the perfect meal to warm you up on a cold day. And it's likely that based on where you're from, the exact recipe varies. The ultra-famous Skyline Chili from Cincinnati dishes up a gut-busting concoction of ground beef chili poured over a plate of spaghetti, topped with loads of cheddar cheese. New Mexico's signature chile verde, on the other hand, uses the hatch chile, which gives it that nice green tint and a southwestern flair. But nothing is quite as unique as the tavern-style chili coming out of Illinois.
Tavern chili — also known as Springfield chili for its origins out of Springfield, Illinois — uses beef suet to enhance its flavor. Beef suet is a fatty part of the cow surrounding the loins, and it has been used for ages to add richness to meat dishes — and even desserts. Its high smoke point makes it perfect to use in baking pastries where it's difficult to control the temperature of fats like butter.
But in tavern-style chili specifically, it's great because of its extremely mild flavor, which allows it to blend perfectly into the spicy mixture. The suet creates a thick layer of grease, also known as oleo oil. You're welcome to get rid of the added fat, but a tried and true local will happily dip an oyster cracker into it.
Try it at home
Between levels of smoke and spice, or even sweetness, there are endless secret ingredients you can try in your chili at home. It can be as simple as swapping in salsa for the tomato and onion blend. But don't let tavern-style chili intimidate you. It's easier than it looks. Start like any other chili: Combine ground beef, beans, tomatoes, onions, and a load of spices into your pot with your choice of broth. While this cooks, boil the suet in water on high heat. A nice simmer on the stove will elicit that greasy layer of fat that tavern chili is so famous for. Once the suet turns into a liquid, add it into your pot of chili and let it cook. This should yield that layer of grease, which will make for some of the most delicious chili you've ever had.