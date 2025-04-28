Can You Freeze Ham After It's Been Cooked? Here's What You Need To Know
You've selected and prepared the most succulent ham to feed a crowd of friends and family, but whether you offered too many sides or because everyone was saving room, eyeing a table groaning with mouth-watering desserts, over half of your glorious baked ham remains. While you and your family can try living off traditional croque madames, ham and cheese quiche, and Denver sandwiches for a week, it's far more prudent to freeze your cooked ham and spread out those ham-rich meals over the next month or two.
Although you can wrap up what's left and store it in the freezer, it'll be easier to dole out in the weeks to come if you separate out meal size portions before freezing. First, be sure the ham has completely cooled, then slice or dice a portion of the ham, cover it in a layer of plastic wrap or aluminum foil, and put the whole parcel into a zip-top bag or airtight container.
Thawing frozen cooked ham
Because you've portioned out the ham before freezing, it's easy to move a serving into the refrigerator for several hours or overnight to thaw. While a slow thaw is the ideal method to retain both texture and flavor, you can also use the cold water method or the microwave when you're in a pinch. For the cold water method, seal the frozen portion of ham in a zip-top bag, put it in a bowl and cover it with cold water. You'll have to change the water every half hour and it takes about 30 minutes per pound to defrost the frozen ham completely.
The least recommended method used the microwave, putting in the desired portion of frozen ham for 30 second bursts until thawed. Keep in mind, using a microwave can quickly dry out the meat. If it's a larger chunk of ham, remove it to a plate and add a little water, chicken broth, or even glaze to keep the meat moist and delicious.