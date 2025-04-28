Can You Freeze Ham After It's Been Cooked? Here's What You Need To Know

You've selected and prepared the most succulent ham to feed a crowd of friends and family, but whether you offered too many sides or because everyone was saving room, eyeing a table groaning with mouth-watering desserts, over half of your glorious baked ham remains. While you and your family can try living off traditional croque madames, ham and cheese quiche, and Denver sandwiches for a week, it's far more prudent to freeze your cooked ham and spread out those ham-rich meals over the next month or two.

Although you can wrap up what's left and store it in the freezer, it'll be easier to dole out in the weeks to come if you separate out meal size portions before freezing. First, be sure the ham has completely cooled, then slice or dice a portion of the ham, cover it in a layer of plastic wrap or aluminum foil, and put the whole parcel into a zip-top bag or airtight container.