5 Drink Pairings That Make Caviar Even More Luxurious

Proper caviar is the pinnacle of indulgence. Sure, those gleaming pearls of salmon roe can be tasty, too, but little other than salt-cured sturgeon eggs signal extravagance quite so assertively. Its expense is the primary reason it's typically sold in small quantities and why it's best to skip the caviar at restaurants. That premium is also why it's so important to get your accoutrement and drink pairings just right.

Champagne and ice cold, top shelf vodka are caviar's classic accompaniments, but there are plenty of other tipples that underscore its opulence just as boldly. Some skew as bubbly or super boozy as those original caviar essentials, but they all complement caviar's briny notes and its bursting, buttery texture while bringing their own elegance into the mix. As always, using the right cocktail glasses will further refine your beverage presentation, and neutral mother-of-pearl spoons are compulsory for avoiding the worst caviar mistake you can make: using metal spoons (since it can damage both the flavor of the sturgeon roe and the spoon itself).