Why You Should Probably Avoid Ordering This Iconic Olive Garden Appetizer
No matter your opinion of Olive Garden, there's no question that the Italian-American staple upped its game in 2025 by finally offering food delivery for many of its patrons. The restaurant chain's menu certainly has a wide range of dishes to choose from, but regardless of whether you're dining in or out on your next visit, you may want to steer clear of one of its most iconic starters. In Chowhound's ranking of every appetizer on Olive Garden's menu, we chose the Toasted Ravioli as the dish to avoid. While OG fans seem to enjoy it for its crispy texture, sprinkling of Parmesan cheese, and beef and pork filling, we found it lacking in nearly every way.
While the fried appetizer might seem fine when it's first brought to the table, it turns out that it has to be eaten right away. Otherwise, the ravioli shells become tough once cooled, making them almost inedible. It's the same with the meat stuffing. Although it's full of flavor, once cooled, the filling begins to solidify and unappealingly stick to the sides of the pasta. Ultimately, to us, this popular app is generally unmemorable when compared to Olive Garden's other highly rated dishes.
You're probably better off toasting your own ravioli and ordering something else
In all fairness, Olive Garden's Toasted Ravioli isn't bad on paper, especially for those who enjoy pasta and fried food, and it's not far-fetched to call it a fan-favorite appetizer. However, it may be a dish better suited for home cooking, as plenty of copycat recipes are available. Some versions even call for a coating of panko breadcrumbs and a swap to mini ravioli. This turns the appetizer into an extra crunchy, poppable pasta starter with serious wow factor. This is especially true when they're dipped in a homemade take on Olive Garden's Alfredo sauce.
If you're wondering about the best Olive Garden appetizer to order, we ranked the Shrimp Fritto Misto as the clear winner. The dish is a mix of shrimp and veggies that are coated in breading and fried to herby perfection. It may cost more (around $17.50 compared to $12.79, though prices vary by location), but the Shrimp Fritto Misto is a heftier appetizer, boasting a half-pound-plus serving of shrimp. So, if you're looking for a generous Olive Garden starter that's worth the price, say arrivderci to the Toasted Ravioli.