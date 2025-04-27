Why You Might Feel Sweaty After Eating Barbecue

Diet-induced thermogenesis is a mouthful in more ways than one, but it goes a little something like this: Your metabolism is the series of chemical reactions in your body that keeps it alive, and one of its functions is turning food into energy. Of course, this conversion also requires energy, and when you expend energy, you produce heat. When that energy expenditure and heat production are the result of consuming food, it's a metabolic reaction called diet-induced thermogenesis.

In most cases, the heat of diet-induced thermogenesis is hardly noticeable. But the limited studies on meat sweats have focused on protein digestion as the cause of this physiological process being pushed over the thermal edge. You use around 5-10% of the calories you eat to digest carbs and around 3% to digest fat. Protein, on the other hand, requires around 20-30% to be digested.

Simply put, it takes your body a lot more energy to digest protein. So the theory goes that when you eat a lot of meat, your body expends a lot of energy to break it down. That energy expenditure heats you up, and your body reacts the best way it knows how: Cooling you off through sweating. Unfortunately, the only known way to avoid these meat sweats is to scale back on those succulent barbecue ribs (or even turn to a fruity barbecue substitute like jackfruit). But if you do have to limit your consumption, you'll at least have a theoretical reason for keeping your cool.