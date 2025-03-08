That Time Arby's And Old Spice Came Together For A Meat-Inspired Collaboration

The culinary world is no stranger to weird fast food collaborations between celebrities, beauty brands, and luxury clothing labels. From eyeshadow shades inspired by Chipotle ingredients to Crocs printed with images of Kentucky Fried Chicken, food and fashion regularly fraternize. In 2022, Arby's and Old Spice teamed up for a ... steamy project. Together, the sandwich-slinging restaurant and antiperspirant peddler released a pair of limited-edition products targeting what the duo called "the meat sweats."

The collaborative Meat Sweat Defense Kit consisted of two bottles of Old Spice's Sweat Defense Spray, a roast beef patterned sweat suit, a $15 Arby's gift card, and a towel and headband (presumably for absorbing sandwich-induced perspiration). Promotion for the package included a mashup ad featuring the rugged image of Old Spice spokesman Isaiah Mustafa and the voice of Arby's, Ving Rhames. Despite the apparent niche enigma the products claimed to address (meat sweats), the defense kit sold out in under three hours.