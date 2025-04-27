A batch of pancakes are a breakfast staple for good reason; they're easy to make, filling, and delicious. However, after many consecutive flapjack mornings, you might want to switch up the recipe a bit. So, look to the past for inspiration, and whip up a batch of extra-fluffy flannel cakes.

Hailing from Appalachian America, the first mention of such a dish goes all the way back to 1792. It's said that the food came by way of Dutch settlers, but exact origins are unknown. The composition also shifted throughout the decades, but with a texture that consistently alluded to an airy creation of pancake resemblance. Today, there's still a dish that honors such a delightfully delicate composition.

Originally, flannel cakes employed yeast, as it was the widespread leavening agent at the time. Nowadays, cooks have transformed the flannel cake into something more akin to cloud-like soufflé cakes with one trick: separating the eggs during preparation. The extra step requires a bit more effort, but it rewards with an intriguing pancake texture. So, whip up a batch, and try a take on the breakfast classic with a delightfully airy consistency.