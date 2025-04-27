Does Dairy Queen Offer Any Senior Discounts For Customers?
Dairy Queen, known for its classic soft serve (though it technically doesn't sell real ice cream), has been around since 1940. Over the years, its menu has expanded to include different deals and discounts. While senior discounts are popular at chain restaurants around the United States, Dairy Queen doesn't have any consistent corporate policy across all locations; this means a discount depends on your individual store. However, some locations may offer up to 10% off for seniors or a free small drink.
Different Dairy Queens have different franchise owners, so call around to any nearby locations to see about special discounts or deals because they might have different policies. You reportedly have to be 55 or older to qualify for a senior discount at any location, so be prepared to show identification if needed. If your location doesn't offer any senior-specific discounts, Dairy Queen does have a rewards program that will give you access to other deals and offers.
Dairy Queen has rewards that still apply to seniors
While the senior discount may vary, signing up for the chain's DQ Rewards program means people of any age — including those over 55 — can enjoy various exclusive offers. You will need to download the app to your phone first, but you accumulate rewards points with each order, which can be redeemed for different items. The rewards program also offers a free birthday treat, plus coupons that are only available in the app, such as the occasional BOGO Free Blizzard special that runs every once in a while (don't worry, we ranked every Dairy Queen Blizzard flavor, so you know which one to buy).
Each year, Dairy Queen hosts Free Cone Day, where it gives customers one small ice cream cone for free on the first day of spring. No purchase necessary, either, so if you're looking for the chain's best free deal, mark your calendar for this event. On Free Cone Day in March 2025, you could order a dipped cone, which is one of Dairy Queen's most popular ice cream toppings, for only $1 and the money went toward Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.