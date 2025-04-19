Does IHOP Offer Any Senior Discounts?
IHOP, a chain known for its pancakes, has been serving customers since it first opened its doors in California in 1958. Throughout the years, the international breakfast chain has grown and expanded its menu, and today, it even offers hungry diners over 55 their own menu — called the 55+ menu — with various meal options that are available all day, from fluffy pancakes to crispy fish and chips.
The biggest perk of ordering off this menu is the smaller portion sizes on IHOP favorites, and some of the price differences are pretty substantial. Prices vary by location, but a 2x2x2 combo meal on the regular menu retails for around $12.49, while the same meal on the 55+ menu goes for just $9.99. Reddit users say that based on their own experiences, if you want to order off the 55+ menu under the age of 55, you can probably get away with it, with one user adding "especially if it's early and not a packed diner." Still, you'd have to ask your server. If you're under 55, though, you can at least count on IHOP's free birthday pancakes every year.
IHOP offers solid discounts for seniors on its popular meals
While IHOP has discontinued some items through the years, its 55+ menu is going strong. There are six total dishes on the menu, and some items offer discounts due to adjusted portion sizes. The least expensive meal option is the Thick 'N Fluffy French Toast, which includes one slice of French toast and a choice of two pieces of bacon or sausage. The classic menu version includes two slices of French toast, but it doesn't appear to come with any sides; the classic version also costs $2.50 more.
Some of the deals might not be as good as they seem, though. The 55+ menu also offers a version of the breakfast combo that only includes half the food that the classic version has, but it isn't half the price. The classic menu version, which includes two eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, hash browns, and pancakes, costs around $15; the 55+ version offers one of every breakfast item but only costs $5 less. If you're dining with a friend or partner who is also over the age of 55, splitting one classic breakfast combo is more cost-effective than each ordering the smaller 55+ option. Be careful about ordering the shrimp platter, too. While it comes with fries, it only costs 27% less than the classic entrée option and offers 50% fewer shrimp.