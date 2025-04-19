Does IHOP Offer Any Senior Discounts?

IHOP, a chain known for its pancakes, has been serving customers since it first opened its doors in California in 1958. Throughout the years, the international breakfast chain has grown and expanded its menu, and today, it even offers hungry diners over 55 their own menu — called the 55+ menu — with various meal options that are available all day, from fluffy pancakes to crispy fish and chips.

The biggest perk of ordering off this menu is the smaller portion sizes on IHOP favorites, and some of the price differences are pretty substantial. Prices vary by location, but a 2x2x2 combo meal on the regular menu retails for around $12.49, while the same meal on the 55+ menu goes for just $9.99. Reddit users say that based on their own experiences, if you want to order off the 55+ menu under the age of 55, you can probably get away with it, with one user adding "especially if it's early and not a packed diner." Still, you'd have to ask your server. If you're under 55, though, you can at least count on IHOP's free birthday pancakes every year.