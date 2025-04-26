Tennessee Onion Pizza Is The Perfect Way To Turn A Beloved Regional Side Dish Into A Handheld

There's an expansive array of regional foods in the United States. Many emerged as a natural fusion, melding techniques, ingredients, and ideas of separate cuisines into new comforting dishes. An especially appealing example of such a creative culinary crossover is the Tennessee onion pizza.

It borrows from the beloved Tennessee onion casserole, a Southern classic that traces back almost a century. This unpretentious side comes loaded with slices of sweet Vidalias — the only onion you should use for the casserole — as well as a trio of cheeses and seasonings. The results are lightly sweet, aromatic, and gooey — the ideal combination of elements for a pizza topping.

As a result, the delights of Tennessee onion pizza are easy to imagine. Atop fresh or store-bought dough go handfuls of shredded cheeses and an abundance of Vidalia onions cut into rings. Baked to crispy perfection, it's a dish that's one part Southern, one part Italian American, and 100% delicious.