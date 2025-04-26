Plant-Based Butters Perform Well In Baking, But Won't Taste The Same As Dairy Butter

Plant-based foods are popping up everywhere. You can get a meatless or dairy-free version of just about anything, from chicken substitutes to plant-based milks and everything in between, including butter. To better understand what differentiates plant-based butter from dairy-based butter, Chowhound reached out to an expert for clarity. Kantha Shelke, PhD, CFS (Certified Food Scientist) and a principal at the food science and research firm Corvus Blue LLC, shared some exclusive insight on why plant-based butter won't taste quite the same as the original and what tweaks you'll need to make in order to get delicious baked goods.

When used for things like buttering toast, plant-based butters work great in a 1:1 ratio, according to Shelke, who is also a senior lecturer on food safety regulations at Johns Hopkins University. But what is plant-based butter actually made from? Created from emulsifiers, plant oils, and flavorings, it's designed to recreate the look and feel of regular butter. But Shelke warns that, when using them for baking, things get a bit more complicated. If your butter is the only vegan substitute, then the texture of your baked goods won't likely be affected. But if not, there's no need to worry. Shelke says you can simply make a few minor adjustments. "Do not expect the texture to be identical to the traditional product," she warns. "Expect slight differences." She advises that vegan butter has a lower melting point, so you'll want to be careful to avoid overheating.