The Best Cheese To Use For A Classic Tuna Melt

While cheddar and American often stand out as the go-to melting cheeses for your tuna melt, the reality is there are many more cheeses that melt well. Any one of these would add some extra oomph to your sandwich in terms of texture or flavor, or both. That being the case, it's worth mentioning an array of cheesy possibilities.

Gouda brings a nice sweetness to your tuna melt. In terms of flavor, Gouda is like cheddar without its sharpness, making it a nice choice for those who want something a little different than cheddar, while still embracing some of its similarities.

Havarti, on the other hand, offers a flavor that's closer to butter. Added to your tuna melt, this encourages a flavor juxtaposition where the savoriness of the tuna melds effortlessly with the smoothness of the havarti. It's also a cheese that you'll often find filled with an assortment of herbs and spices, making it a nice option to choose if you've decided to swap out the bread in your tuna melt for something like two pieces of panini bread.

Finally, it probably goes without saying that you don't have to choose just one kind of cheese when you're making a tuna melt. Often the most flavorful options come from being willing to mix and match the cheeses on your sammie, making a cheddar-Gouda-havarti tuna melt a real possibility for you in the near future.