Give Your McDouble A Crunchy Twist With This McDonald's Ordering Hack
McDonald's got famous thanks to its classic hamburger, but through the years, the popular chain has expanded to include plenty of other items. As a result, fans of the restaurant are quick to mix and match different dishes to try and come up with a delicious combination that isn't traditionally available. One of the most recent viral McDonald's recipes is a marriage between a McDouble and McNugget for what's been dubbed the "Crunchy Double." It's being called one of McDonald's secret menu items — and for good reason.
The concept is simple: Order a McDouble and a four-piece crunchy McNuggets (chicken nuggets), then open the burger, and top the beef patty with all four nuggets — or as many as will comfortably fit. Drizzle it with barbecue sauce, then close the burger, and enjoy. It essentially takes two of McDonald's most popular dishes and blends them into one meaty sandwich.
The Crunchy Double can be customized to your liking
On TikTok, various content creators have made the Crunchy Double the same way: a cheeseburger McDouble with McNuggets and barbecue sauce. However, you can still get the same concept but customize it by swapping out the barbecue sauce for another McDonald's sauce of your preference, or even swapping out the McDouble for another one of the chain's popular burgers, such as the Double Cheeseburger; it's one of the chain's value meals and will save you some money without sacrificing much flavor.
This new concept might be one of those McDonald's ordering hacks everyone should know, but it's not the first time the McDouble has been at the center of a good trick. You can also use a McDouble to get a less expensive Big Mac by swapping out some ingredients and adding a little Big Mac sauce, or order the Double Quarter Pounder "dressed as a Big Mac" to get an even better version of the iconic burger.