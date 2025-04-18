Give Your McDouble A Crunchy Twist With This McDonald's Ordering Hack

McDonald's got famous thanks to its classic hamburger, but through the years, the popular chain has expanded to include plenty of other items. As a result, fans of the restaurant are quick to mix and match different dishes to try and come up with a delicious combination that isn't traditionally available. One of the most recent viral McDonald's recipes is a marriage between a McDouble and McNugget for what's been dubbed the "Crunchy Double." It's being called one of McDonald's secret menu items — and for good reason.

The concept is simple: Order a McDouble and a four-piece crunchy McNuggets (chicken nuggets), then open the burger, and top the beef patty with all four nuggets — or as many as will comfortably fit. Drizzle it with barbecue sauce, then close the burger, and enjoy. It essentially takes two of McDonald's most popular dishes and blends them into one meaty sandwich.