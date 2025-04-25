The Flavor-Packed Meat Combo That Gives Burgers A Juicy Cajun Twist

Generally the best type of beef for juicier burgers will be something with a higher fat content, but because we're mixing it with a relatively fatty sausage, an 80/20 ground beef will work great here. Simply take out the raw sausage from its casing and mix it together with your ground beef in a bowl. You'll want about a 5:1 ratio of ground beef to sausage meat, but you could even go a little heavier on the sausage.

Try to mix them lightly because the more you mix, the tougher the burgers will be. That said, the texture can still be quite pleasant, even if they turn out more like "sausage burgers." For added flavor, a bit of Worcestershire, Creole or Cajun seasoning, Louisiana hot sauce, and onion powder all work nicely. Depending on how finely ground (or not) your sausage is, you may need to use some beaten egg to help bind it. Diced onion and green pepper (classic Cajun ingredients) will add even more flavor, but will need more binding.

For a slightly more tender burger, you can grind fresh beef chuck meat directly with your andouille in a meat grinder, so the end result won't be quite as chewy as the pre-ground beef and sausage mixed by hand. You can even "grind" them together in the food processor. Make sure your beef chuck is thoroughly chilled, give it a few pulses in the food processor, then add the andouille and pulse until mixed. Now just add your seasonings and you're good to go. Top your burger with all the regular accoutrements, some melted cheese, sauteed onions and peppers, maybe even a little Cajun remoulade to bring it full circle.