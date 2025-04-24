Leftover Pasta Water Is The Key To Better Pizza Dough

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pasta water, the water you cooked noodles in, has a variety of uses. While often used to thicken and emulsify pasta sauce, there are other reasons why you should always keep pasta water in your fridge. In fact, this starchy, cloudy water is perfect for making the tastiest, crispiest pizza crust imaginable.

To save pasta water for your pizza dough, the next time you cook pasta, use tongs to remove the noodles and allow the water to cool in the pot on the stove. Alternatively, place a colander on top of an empty pot to catch the water when you strain the pasta. If you don't plan to immediately use the pasta water, store it in the refrigerator or freezer for future use in your pizza dough recipe. It will stay fresh in a sealed container in the fridge for about two to three days. Keep it in the freezer for around six months by pouring the water into an ice cube tray, which is a great way to separate the starchy water into ready-to-use portions for your next pizza dough or pasta sauce. Leftover pasta water can even be used to take your soup to the next level.

When you're ready to make your upgraded pizza dough, simply swap the regular water the recipe calls for with pasta water. You can use the same amount, but because pasta water is fairly salty, you may want to leave out the salt or decrease the amount called for in the recipe.