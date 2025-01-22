The Usually Discarded Ingredient You Need For The Best Bread Ever

Although a bread recipe seems simple when you read the ingredients, the inner workings of the science taking place beneath the surface are complex. So, what goes into achieving a perfectly risen loaf? Almost all recipes call for warm water combined with yeast and sugar. Sugar in essence feeds the yeast, helping it to produce carbon dioxide, which results in the bread rising. Starch itself is a chain of glucose molecules, in other words, sugar. When combined with hot water, starch expands and gelatinizes. When used in baking, the gelatinized starch reinforces gluten and absorbs moisture, thus helping bread to maintain its rise during the baking process.

Of course, being that most people aren't following a specific recipe when throwing together pasta, the amount of starch in the water isn't exact, but there's a few tips to help properly include it in your bread recipe. Try to use the same exact amount of pasta water as you would plain water. If the kind of bread you're making is a bit denser, like a whole wheat, more noodles and less water will result in a starchier liquid. And if it's a lighter loaf like a ciabatta, more water and less noodles work best. But since there's no way to know exactly how much starch there is, it's imperative to taste test the water before adding it into your mixture. If it's too salty, dilute the solution with fresh water and nix any additional salt in your recipe. If you're planning on baking later, simply hold onto the leftover pasta water by freezing it in ice cube trays. It will certainly come in handy during your next baking session.