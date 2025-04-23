Yes, Cracker Barrel Serves Alcohol, But Don't Expect A Full Bar
Cracker Barrel is the place for a comforting, homey meal served in rustic surroundings. The chain restaurant offers many delicious breakfast items, such as Oreo-stuffed cheesecake pancakes and chicken with gravy, as well as hearty dinners like chicken sandwiches and New York sirloin. When you see the vintage yellow and brown logo, you know exactly what to expect. But what if it's the end of a long day at work, and you're craving a cold beer with your chicken dinner? You're in luck, because Cracker Barrel does offer select alcoholic beverages.
Cracker Barrel added alcohol to its menu for the first time in June 2020. The menu addition was introduced to boost sales after the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, the chain restaurant tested alcohol in several locations across Florida in June but it has since expanded to over 500 locations across the United States.
However, don't expect to be able to throw back shots or pound margaritas at Cracker Barrel. The restaurant only has wine, beer, and premade cocktails on the drinks menu. To elaborate, the restaurant does not offer hard liquor to make custom drinks. Additionally, there is a stipulation for ordering alcohol at the restaurant — alcoholic beverages are only available with the purchase of food and at participating locations.
What to drink at Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel offers an array of premade bottled cocktails, in addition to a few wine and beer options. A few featured menu additions include mimosas, Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails, and Roscato Moscato wine. As for the mimosas, which come in orange and strawberry flavors, the restaurant recommends ordering them with an Old Timer's Breakfast, which includes eggs, biscuits and gravy, meat, and a side. The mimosas would also be perfect with one of the chain's many pancake dishes for a classic brunch duo. Or, if you prefer to keep your drink simple, you could get a beer with one of the many signature dinner offerings.
While the options aren't endless, they are plentiful. The restaurant reported in 2022 that it has a selection of six types of beer among its other offerings, as well as white wine, sparkling wine, and sangria, depending on the location. Expect to pay $6.79 or less for any of the alcoholic beverages. It's not totally clear from the company's website or drink menu which drinks are available at each location; if you're looking for something specific, it's worth calling or checking in person.
So, what are you waiting for? Roll up to Cracker Barrel for its iconic gift shop, and then wine and dine. And if you're not an alcohol drinker, remember that Cracker Barrel has other exciting beverages, including a pancake latte or the strawberry peach lemonade.