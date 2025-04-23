Yes, Cracker Barrel Serves Alcohol, But Don't Expect A Full Bar

Cracker Barrel is the place for a comforting, homey meal served in rustic surroundings. The chain restaurant offers many delicious breakfast items, such as Oreo-stuffed cheesecake pancakes and chicken with gravy, as well as hearty dinners like chicken sandwiches and New York sirloin. When you see the vintage yellow and brown logo, you know exactly what to expect. But what if it's the end of a long day at work, and you're craving a cold beer with your chicken dinner? You're in luck, because Cracker Barrel does offer select alcoholic beverages.

Cracker Barrel added alcohol to its menu for the first time in June 2020. The menu addition was introduced to boost sales after the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, the chain restaurant tested alcohol in several locations across Florida in June but it has since expanded to over 500 locations across the United States.

However, don't expect to be able to throw back shots or pound margaritas at Cracker Barrel. The restaurant only has wine, beer, and premade cocktails on the drinks menu. To elaborate, the restaurant does not offer hard liquor to make custom drinks. Additionally, there is a stipulation for ordering alcohol at the restaurant — alcoholic beverages are only available with the purchase of food and at participating locations.