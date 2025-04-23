The Major Benefit Of Buying Meats And Cheeses At The Grocery Store Deli Counter
In many grocery stores, there is a section of grab-and-go, pre-packaged meats and cheeses near the deli counter for you to choose from in a pinch. You can also purchase packaged items like ham and shredded or sliced cheese in the refrigerator section; some brands are worth buying, and some aren't. But if you want the most cost-effective way to avoid buying more meat and cheese than you need, you should order through your store's deli counter. Besides customizing the amounts, you can also customize the exact thickness you prefer.
Ordering through the deli counter means you're not limited to just what's already been pre-sliced or the cheese and meat types that are packaged before they're shipped in. You can order by either asking for a specific number of slices, or asking for a certain weight. Then, specify the thickness of the cheese or meat; you can usually say thin, medium, or thick. In most cases, the workers behind the deli counter will double check with you by slicing one piece and asking your thoughts on the thickness, so the customization goes much further.
Fresh-sliced deli meat and cheese means more options and less additives
Grocery stores usually offer a number of brands that aren't always available in the pre-made section. The costs of each brand should be displayed, but you can also ask the person behind the counter for confirmation, then choose the brand that best fits your budget.
Perhaps the most important benefit of ordering freshly-sliced meat is that it has fewer additives than the pre-packaged options the store gets shipped in. The meat is usually less processed and doesn't need as many preservatives as what's in those longer-lasting, vacuum-sealed packages. If health is a priority, stick to meats like turkey or roast beef as opposed to cured meats that are highly-processed with a lot of sodium. "If you have things like pastrami or bologna, often you've got mixed meat sources," registered dietitian and nutritionist Danielle Crumble Smith told USA Today. "You have added saturated fats, and more processed meats like that do have those additives that have been linked to colon cancer."