The Major Benefit Of Buying Meats And Cheeses At The Grocery Store Deli Counter

In many grocery stores, there is a section of grab-and-go, pre-packaged meats and cheeses near the deli counter for you to choose from in a pinch. You can also purchase packaged items like ham and shredded or sliced cheese in the refrigerator section; some brands are worth buying, and some aren't. But if you want the most cost-effective way to avoid buying more meat and cheese than you need, you should order through your store's deli counter. Besides customizing the amounts, you can also customize the exact thickness you prefer.

Ordering through the deli counter means you're not limited to just what's already been pre-sliced or the cheese and meat types that are packaged before they're shipped in. You can order by either asking for a specific number of slices, or asking for a certain weight. Then, specify the thickness of the cheese or meat; you can usually say thin, medium, or thick. In most cases, the workers behind the deli counter will double check with you by slicing one piece and asking your thoughts on the thickness, so the customization goes much further.