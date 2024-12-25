The Worthwhile Reason To Get To Know Your Grocery's Deli Counter Workers

Getting to know strangers comes more easily to some people than others. And it's perfectly okay if it's a skill you'd rather not employ at the store. But if you have the gift for gab, and a memory for names, why not use it simultaneously for good and to receive a little goodwill? It may seem as if small talk is pointless, but in fact one of the most useful aspects is that it sets the situation up to make a more specific request.

You don't even have to know what the specific request is in advance. Through the simple act of conversation, your deli server may learn you regularly buy a specific packaged pork bun for your picky kid. If the store is out of buns, the clerk can alert you and suggest another option, based on what they know. Or you discover the counter worker enjoys exploring cheese and is taking related certification courses. You've now learned they will make informed pairing recommendations for an upcoming dinner party.

There are a number of ways to enter the conversation, once pleasantries have been exchanged. It can be as simple as explaining what you're shopping for when asked "how can I help you," to asking the sushi chef what makes the store's sushi distinct and which one is the freshest. It so happens that many grocery store clerks enjoy their jobs and particularly enjoy positive customer interactions.