The Worthwhile Reason To Get To Know Your Grocery's Deli Counter Workers
Watch enough old TV shows and movies, and you'll see a common trope where customers and store counter help seem to know each other well. From Mr. Gower, the pharmacist in "It's a Wonderful Life" to Sam the butcher in "The Brady Bunch," the mutual interactions between clerk and customer are intrinsic to many story lines. And there are good reasons for that. Getting to know your grocery store deli workers, butchers, and clerks also allow them to get to know you. You become a better customer by connecting with hard-working staff, and they're able to help customize their service to your shopping needs.
Obviously you're not being sociable simply to score shopping perks. Treating the store staff like human beings and learning their names is neighborly and civil and helps build community. Of course, not everyone likes being asked "have any fun plans for the weekend?" and there are plenty of TikTok videos addressing the potential awkwardness of such forced conversation. But what it does do is open up the dialogue for conversation. One of the side benefits of building a friendly rapport is that deli counter workers get to know your preferences and shopping habits. This could lead to fresher cuts of ham, access to not-yet-restocked items, and a generally positive shopping experience. They could even clue you into why their rotisserie chicken is worth buying or not.
How to strike up a conversation at the deli counter
Getting to know strangers comes more easily to some people than others. And it's perfectly okay if it's a skill you'd rather not employ at the store. But if you have the gift for gab, and a memory for names, why not use it simultaneously for good and to receive a little goodwill? It may seem as if small talk is pointless, but in fact one of the most useful aspects is that it sets the situation up to make a more specific request.
You don't even have to know what the specific request is in advance. Through the simple act of conversation, your deli server may learn you regularly buy a specific packaged pork bun for your picky kid. If the store is out of buns, the clerk can alert you and suggest another option, based on what they know. Or you discover the counter worker enjoys exploring cheese and is taking related certification courses. You've now learned they will make informed pairing recommendations for an upcoming dinner party.
There are a number of ways to enter the conversation, once pleasantries have been exchanged. It can be as simple as explaining what you're shopping for when asked "how can I help you," to asking the sushi chef what makes the store's sushi distinct and which one is the freshest. It so happens that many grocery store clerks enjoy their jobs and particularly enjoy positive customer interactions.
Why being nice works to your advantage
You're being nice to be nice, full stop. But those conversations can lead to a deli clerk letting you know which roast beef is on sale, or setting aside the last serving of pasta salad, if they know you come in every Tuesday for it. A clerk who knows your shopping strategies can alert you to the best deals, early discounts, and whether the packaged or fresh-cut version of a cheese or meat is cheaper. If you're hunting for a specialty item like duck fat or vegan cheese, you're more likely to convince the deli manager to stock it if they know you. These are also the people who can hold over scrap pieces like beef bones and fish heads for you, essential items if you're making a gourmet broth.
It's worth remembering that some portion of the deli counter staff may not speak English as a first language. So, a little patience and kindness goes a long way. Keep conversations simple, respectful, and fun. Many stores also work hard to hire inclusively, which means some employees may be neurodivergent or have developmental disabilities. If a clerk doesn't make eye contact or return your conversation, don't assume they're being rude. Remember, of course, that there are customers behind you. Keep your banter succinct, civil, and not too intrusive in either direction. Finally, remember that grocery store delis have varying strengths and weaknesses (we've ranked the country's best), and lean into those strengths. Perhaps yours makes the best sandwiches or stocks the freshest fish salads. There's an easy way to find out: just ask.