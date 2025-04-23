You Only Need 2 Ingredients For A Refreshing Italian Soda
Bright, delicious, and almost infinitely customizable, Italian sodas are perfect for a spring afternoon on the porch or served as an elite beverage option at your next swinging soirée. Although the Italian-American creation seems super fancy, it couldn't be easier to make, as it generally only requires two ingredients poured over ice: soda water and syrup.
Despite popular belief, Italian soda isn't a beverage that came from Old World Italy. Though it was introduced a century ago, Italian sodas were the creation of Torani, a San Francisco flavored syrup company based in the city's famed North Beach neighborhood. Inspired by the booming popularity of American soda fountains, Torani founders Rinaldo and Ezilda Torre, a couple who emigrated to California from Lucca, Italy, introduced their flavored syrups to the city, and the rest is history.
Finding your flavors
Although it's easy to pick up a bottle of four of Torani's flavored syrups on Amazon or from your local supermarket, you can easily (and more affordably) make simple syrup for Italian sodas yourself. Using fresh fruit like strawberries, lemons, oranges, cherries, or peaches, you can create a bright, snappy Italian soda ideal for sipping whenever the thirst strikes. You can also create spicy, botanical syrups with everything from rosemary and lavender to cinnamon, vanilla, and cayenne.
How about a soda with strawberry, vanilla, and a hint of rosemary? Or perhaps chocolate and cayenne? Just add a dollop of whipped cream for a fizzy, sweet, and creamy dream dubbed Italian cream soda. You can also use homemade simple syrups to elevate cocktails or add another dimension of flavor for a refreshing iced coffee. The possibilities are only limited by your imagination.