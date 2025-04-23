You Only Need 2 Ingredients For A Refreshing Italian Soda

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bright, delicious, and almost infinitely customizable, Italian sodas are perfect for a spring afternoon on the porch or served as an elite beverage option at your next swinging soirée. Although the Italian-American creation seems super fancy, it couldn't be easier to make, as it generally only requires two ingredients poured over ice: soda water and syrup.

Despite popular belief, Italian soda isn't a beverage that came from Old World Italy. Though it was introduced a century ago, Italian sodas were the creation of Torani, a San Francisco flavored syrup company based in the city's famed North Beach neighborhood. Inspired by the booming popularity of American soda fountains, Torani founders Rinaldo and Ezilda Torre, a couple who emigrated to California from Lucca, Italy, introduced their flavored syrups to the city, and the rest is history.