What Makes Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old Bourbon So Rare?
There are certain bourbons you add to your collection not to quickly drink, but to boast only for special occasions. These are bottles you probably paid a pretty penny for, and aren't ones that anyone can just stop in their local liquor store and casually buy on a Friday evening (unless you're an eagle-eyed shopper on the hunt for rare finds and rarer discounts, like Costco's incredible deal on King of Kentucky bourbon). One such elusive and expensive bourbon is Eagle Rare 17, which is part of the Buffalo Trace Distillery's Antique Collection.
Eagle Rare 17 is aged in a new charred oak barrel for — you guessed it — 17 years. While some top-shelf bourbons will age for longer, bourbons like Buffalo Trace legally must be aged in their barrel for at least a minimum of two years, though most distilleries have designated four years as the sweet spot.
Eagle Rare 17 is released only once per year each fall and supply is very limited, which contributes to its rarity and variable $1,800 price tag. Finding it isn't so easy either. Since only a small quantity of it is available each year, not every liquor store is going to get the chance to carry it. To find this gem of the bourbon world in store, you will need to find out which retailers have a history of carrying rare liquors, and simply go in and ask. You may strike out, but you never know until you try.
What does Eagle Rare 17 taste like?
With a bourbon as hard to come by as Eagle Rare 17, you might be curious what it tastes like. The mash bill of a bourbon and how long it was aged in its barrel majorly contributes to its flavor. However, the mash bill of Eagle Rare 17 is undisclosed. We know that bourbon must contain at least 51% corn and that Eagle Rare in general uses a mash bill that is low in rye. We can make some assumptions about the taste of Eagle Rare 17 based on those facts, but sitting in a barrel for so long is going to affect the taste more than it would a bottle of Eagle Rare 10, for example. As it ages, the flavor of the charred oak seeps into the liquid, which not only gives the bourbon a woody taste with hints of vanilla and caramel, but mellows out the sharp bite of the alcohol.
Eagle Rare 17 does have those typical dessert-like hints of vanilla, cinnamon, and various fruits, but also has a kick of spice. The age makes it dry on the palate, much like a wine. It finishes with lingering notes of leather and aged oak. In general, Eagle Rare 17 is considered a highly coveted choice for slowly sipping as you appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into the rare bourbon — if you can find it, of course.