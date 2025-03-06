What Makes Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old Bourbon So Rare?

There are certain bourbons you add to your collection not to quickly drink, but to boast only for special occasions. These are bottles you probably paid a pretty penny for, and aren't ones that anyone can just stop in their local liquor store and casually buy on a Friday evening (unless you're an eagle-eyed shopper on the hunt for rare finds and rarer discounts, like Costco's incredible deal on King of Kentucky bourbon). One such elusive and expensive bourbon is Eagle Rare 17, which is part of the Buffalo Trace Distillery's Antique Collection.

Eagle Rare 17 is aged in a new charred oak barrel for — you guessed it — 17 years. While some top-shelf bourbons will age for longer, bourbons like Buffalo Trace legally must be aged in their barrel for at least a minimum of two years, though most distilleries have designated four years as the sweet spot.

Eagle Rare 17 is released only once per year each fall and supply is very limited, which contributes to its rarity and variable $1,800 price tag. Finding it isn't so easy either. Since only a small quantity of it is available each year, not every liquor store is going to get the chance to carry it. To find this gem of the bourbon world in store, you will need to find out which retailers have a history of carrying rare liquors, and simply go in and ask. You may strike out, but you never know until you try.