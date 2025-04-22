Make Your Filet-O-Fish More Craveable With A Simple Sauce Swap
When you think of McDonald's, you likely think of the iconic Big Mac, McDouble, or another one of your favorite burgers on the menu. But the chain's Filet-O-Fish sandwich is one of its most popular items. It's traditionally served with tartar sauce, though if you're looking for a way to switch things up for an even more craveable dish, try swapping the tartar for any other McDonald's sauce — just one of a handful of Filet-O-Fish hacks to build an even better sandwich. McDonald's offers six dipping sauces, from spicy Buffalo to classic ranch, most of which would pair nicely with a crispy fish fillet.
This McDonald's fish sandwich was born out of a gap in the industry. During Lent, many people avoid eating meat on Fridays, which led McDonald's to develop a sandwich in the 1960s that offered an alternative to a meaty burger; its origin story is one of a few Filet-O-Fish facts you probably didn't know. At the time, the seafood alternative was something most chains hadn't yet done, and it wound up being a quick success. Today, McDonald's sells roughly 300 million Filet-O-Fishes each year, but to set yours apart from the rest, pair a new kind of sauce with the cheesy and crispy fish sandwich for a twist on a fan favorite.
Sauces to try on a Filet-O-Fish
For the most iconic McDonald's flavor, try swapping the Filet-O-Fish tartar sauce with Big Mac sauce instead. This builds a zesty flavor profile — and some Reddit users take things a step further by ordering a Big Mac but subbing the patties with fish fillets for an even more filling sandwich. Aside from Big Mac sauce, you can double up on Buffalo sauce and ranch dressing for a spicy ranch Filet-O-Fish. These sauces are known to pair well together, plus they'll easily work with the rich cheese and crispy fish. For milder spice with a hint of fruity flavor, try the sweet and sour sauce on its own instead, though it might be best to leave the cheese off if you go with this one.
McDonald's also offers a handful of tangy sauces, like honey mustard or Tangy BBQ. Pairing these two condiments together will give a flavor reminiscent of Chick-fil-A sauce, so don't shy away from trying both at once, though you can certainly choose one over the other. The chain offers plain honey as a dipping sauce as well, and while there's no harm in pairing it alongside something like the Buffalo sauce or Tangy BBQ for a hint of sweetness, it might not work as well on its own with a fish fillet.