Make Your Filet-O-Fish More Craveable With A Simple Sauce Swap

When you think of McDonald's, you likely think of the iconic Big Mac, McDouble, or another one of your favorite burgers on the menu. But the chain's Filet-O-Fish sandwich is one of its most popular items. It's traditionally served with tartar sauce, though if you're looking for a way to switch things up for an even more craveable dish, try swapping the tartar for any other McDonald's sauce — just one of a handful of Filet-O-Fish hacks to build an even better sandwich. McDonald's offers six dipping sauces, from spicy Buffalo to classic ranch, most of which would pair nicely with a crispy fish fillet.

This McDonald's fish sandwich was born out of a gap in the industry. During Lent, many people avoid eating meat on Fridays, which led McDonald's to develop a sandwich in the 1960s that offered an alternative to a meaty burger; its origin story is one of a few Filet-O-Fish facts you probably didn't know. At the time, the seafood alternative was something most chains hadn't yet done, and it wound up being a quick success. Today, McDonald's sells roughly 300 million Filet-O-Fishes each year, but to set yours apart from the rest, pair a new kind of sauce with the cheesy and crispy fish sandwich for a twist on a fan favorite.