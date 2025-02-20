How To Thaw Chicken Quickly And Safely (Without Using The Microwave)

Americans love eating chicken — a lot. The average person living in the U.S. will consume approximately 100 pounds of chicken per year, and it's a number that's continuing to rise.

Chicken is a versatile source of protein that's easy to prepare and stores well in the freezer, and therein lies the problem. While freezing chicken might be easy, defrosting it is a delicate balancing act to ensure it's both safe and palatable to eat.

Though stowing frozen chicken overnight in your refrigerator is by far the best method, sometimes we forget to take it out the night before and when dinner time rolls around, there's a frantic scramble to defrost. Using a microwave may only take a few minutes, but unfortunately, it compromises the quality, flavor, odor, and texture.

Although there are several FDA-accepted ways to thaw frozen chicken, using cold water is a quick, safe method that doesn't require a microwave. It takes about an hour, with two to three water changes to maintain a safe temperature of 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below. This is by far the safest way to thaw chicken quickly without sacrificing quality.

It's also a good idea to keep a thermometer handy to check the temperature of the water as the chicken thaws. If it rises above 40 degrees Fahrenheit, pop it back into the refrigerator until the temperature is back in the safe zone.