Don't Ask For A Dinner Roll At This Restaurant Unless You Have Good Hand-Eye Coordination

If you like restaurants that do things a little differently, you may want to visit a Missouri eatery that is notorious for throwing food at customers. Specifically, the servers are known for tossing large dinner rolls to diners. (Fortunately, other menu items like chicken-fried steak, ribs, and pulled pork sandwiches remain safely grounded and on plates.)

The restaurant in question is Lambert's Cafe, which first opened in the eastern Missouri town of Sikeston in 1942. Whether due to the restaurant's oh-so-Southern food like chicken and dumplings and soulful fried catfish or the quirky roll-throwing, Lambert's was enough of a success that in the '90s, a second and third location opened in Ozark, Missouri (just south of Springfield), and Foley, Alabama (near the Gulf Shores), respectively.

Here's how it goes: If you want a roll, simply raise your hand and servers chuck one your way. And these aren't necessarily small throws: Online videos (there's plenty on YouTube and TikTok) show servers hurling them several yards across the dining room. While Lambert's is over 80 years old, the roll-throwing tradition was born in the '70s: The story goes that a cranky customer was waiting for waitstaff to bring rolls across the crowded restaurant and yelled words to the effect of "Throw the damn rolls!" Norm Lambert, the son of the restaurant's original owner, obliged, and the roll-throwing stuck. Now, Lambert's reportedly serves (or throws) around 7,000 rolls on a busy day.